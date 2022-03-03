CRA International: Q4 Earnings Insights
CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CRA International beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.05.
Revenue was down $2.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 3.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CRA International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.07
|0.93
|0.83
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|1.44
|1.53
|1.37
|0.95
|Revenue Estimate
|138.03M
|138.26M
|128.67M
|128.27M
|Revenue Actual
|136.41M
|148.24M
|146.52M
|137.42M
