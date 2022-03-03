 Skip to main content

CRA International: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 8:16am   Comments
CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CRA International beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.05.

Revenue was down $2.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 3.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CRA International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.07 0.93 0.83 0.77
EPS Actual 1.44 1.53 1.37 0.95
Revenue Estimate 138.03M 138.26M 128.67M 128.27M
Revenue Actual 136.41M 148.24M 146.52M 137.42M

