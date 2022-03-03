Travelzoo: Q4 Earnings Insights

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Travelzoo missed estimated earnings by 292.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $1.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 12.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Travelzoo's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.06 -0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.22 0.22 -0.14 0.01 Revenue Estimate 20.47M 16.38M 14.06M 14.64M Revenue Actual 15.69M 19.08M 14.28M 12.48M

