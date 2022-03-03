Travelzoo: Q4 Earnings Insights
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Travelzoo missed estimated earnings by 292.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $1.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 12.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Travelzoo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.06
|-0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.22
|-0.14
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|20.47M
|16.38M
|14.06M
|14.64M
|Revenue Actual
|15.69M
|19.08M
|14.28M
|12.48M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News