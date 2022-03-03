Recap: Tecnoglass Q4 Earnings

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tecnoglass beat estimated earnings by 21.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $29.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tecnoglass's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.31 0.22 0.20 EPS Actual 0.45 0.41 0.35 0.22 Revenue Estimate 117.51M 106.22M 98.39M 100.34M Revenue Actual 130.41M 121.71M 110.88M 102.37M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.