Recap: Tecnoglass Q4 Earnings
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tecnoglass beat estimated earnings by 21.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $29.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tecnoglass's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.31
|0.22
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.41
|0.35
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|117.51M
|106.22M
|98.39M
|100.34M
|Revenue Actual
|130.41M
|121.71M
|110.88M
|102.37M
