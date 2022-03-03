Recap: Gogo Q4 Earnings
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gogo beat estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $14.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 11.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gogo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|-0.04
|-0.13
|-0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.12
|-0.07
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|84.10M
|75.14M
|73.85M
|69.09M
|Revenue Actual
|87.17M
|82.38M
|73.87M
|77.63M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News