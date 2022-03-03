Recap: Gogo Q4 Earnings

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gogo beat estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $14.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 11.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gogo's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.04 -0.13 -0.32 EPS Actual 0.16 0.12 -0.07 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 84.10M 75.14M 73.85M 69.09M Revenue Actual 87.17M 82.38M 73.87M 77.63M

