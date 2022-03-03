 Skip to main content

Recap: Gogo Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022
Recap: Gogo Q4 Earnings

 

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gogo beat estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $14.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 11.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gogo's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.04 -0.13 -0.32
EPS Actual 0.16 0.12 -0.07 -0.19
Revenue Estimate 84.10M 75.14M 73.85M 69.09M
Revenue Actual 87.17M 82.38M 73.87M 77.63M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

