Recap: Burlington Stores Q4 Earnings
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Burlington Stores missed estimated earnings by 22.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.53 versus an estimate of $3.25.
Revenue was up $326.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Burlington Stores's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.26
|1.38
|0.83
|2.12
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|1.94
|2.59
|2.44
|Revenue Estimate
|2.23B
|2.05B
|1.77B
|2.08B
|Revenue Actual
|2.30B
|2.22B
|2.19B
|2.28B
