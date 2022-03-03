Recap: argenx Q4 Earnings

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

argenx beat estimated earnings by 1.24%, reporting an EPS of $-4.76 versus an estimate of $-4.82.

Revenue was up $18.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at argenx's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -4.42 -3.63 -3.13 -3.19 EPS Actual -4.40 1.98 -0.81 -4.21 Revenue Estimate 15.27M 48.37M 27.23M 19.31M Revenue Actual 857.00K 312.24M 158.16M 7.59M

