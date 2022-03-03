Recap: argenx Q4 Earnings
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
argenx beat estimated earnings by 1.24%, reporting an EPS of $-4.76 versus an estimate of $-4.82.
Revenue was up $18.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at argenx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-4.42
|-3.63
|-3.13
|-3.19
|EPS Actual
|-4.40
|1.98
|-0.81
|-4.21
|Revenue Estimate
|15.27M
|48.37M
|27.23M
|19.31M
|Revenue Actual
|857.00K
|312.24M
|158.16M
|7.59M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News