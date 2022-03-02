 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Plug Power Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 11:22am   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Plug Power Stock In The Last 15 Years

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.56% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In PLUG: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 335.57 shares of Plug Power at the time with $1,000. This investment in PLUG would have produced an average annual return of 15.35%. Currently, Plug Power has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion.

Plug Power's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $8,401.01 today based on a price of $25.04 for PLUG at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

