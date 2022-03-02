$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.33% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MRVL: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 62.38 shares of Marvell Technology at the time with $1,000. This investment in MRVL would have produced an average annual return of 33.18%. Currently, Marvell Technology has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion.

Marvell Technology's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,165.94 today based on a price of $66.78 for MRVL at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.