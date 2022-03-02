 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dollar Tree Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Moderate Sales Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Dollar Tree Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Moderate Sales Outlook
  • Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 4.6% year-on-year, to $7.08 billion, missing the consensus of $7.12 billion.
  • Enterprise same-store sales increased 2.5%. Same-store sales for Dollar Tree increased 3.1%. Family Dollar same-store sales increased 1.7%.
  • Gross profit for the quarter rose 0.7% Y/Y to $2.14 billion, and the gross margin contracted 160 basis points to 30.2%, driven by higher freight costs and recall-related markdowns.
  • The operating margin contracted by 190 basis points to 8.2%, and operating income for the quarter fell 15.1% to $578.8 million.
  • The company held $1.04 billion in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022.
  • EPS of $2.01 beat the consensus of $1.77.
  • The company has completed the $1.25 price point rollout to all of its U.S. Dollar Tree stores in late February 2022, more than two months ahead of schedule.
  • Outlook: Dollar Tree sees FY22 EPS of $7.60 - $8.00, against the consensus of $7.60. The company expects FY22 sales of $27.22 billion - $27.85 billion versus the estimate of $28.04 billion.
  • Dollar Tree expects Q1 EPS of $1.95 - $2.10 versus the Street view of $1.66. It sees Q1 sales of $6.63 billion - $6.78 billion, against the consensus of $6.8 billion.
  • The company currently has $2.5 billion remaining under its board repurchase authorization.
  • Price Action: DLTR shares are trading lower by 4.44% at $133.50 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLTR)

Mid-Morning Market Update: U.S. Stocks Mixed; Dollar Tree Reports Mixed Q4 Results
Recap: Dollar Tree Q4 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Powell; Crude Oil Jumps Over 5%
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2022
If You Invested $1,000 In Dollar Tree Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com