 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Patterson Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:04am   Comments
Share:
Patterson Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Patterson Companies beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $46.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Patterson Companies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.50 0.37 0.52 0.51
EPS Actual 0.58 0.43 0.38 0.58
Revenue Estimate 1.58B 1.44B 1.52B 1.50B
Revenue Actual 1.65B 1.61B 1.56B 1.55B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Patterson Companies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.08 and $2.13 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 282.73% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Patterson Companies, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PDCO)

Patterson Companies' Q3 Bottom-Line Tops Street View, Lifts FY22 Earnings Guidance
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
A Preview Of Patterson Companies's Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com