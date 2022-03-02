Patterson Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Patterson Companies beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $46.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Patterson Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.37 0.52 0.51 EPS Actual 0.58 0.43 0.38 0.58 Revenue Estimate 1.58B 1.44B 1.52B 1.50B Revenue Actual 1.65B 1.61B 1.56B 1.55B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Patterson Companies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.08 and $2.13 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 282.73% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Patterson Companies, a bullish signal to many investors.

