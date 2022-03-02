Recap: Jounce Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jounce Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 84.37%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was up $62.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jounce Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.36 -0.41 0.22 EPS Actual -0.59 -0.08 -0.58 0.86 Revenue Estimate 6.48M 8.18M 11.81M 39.27M Revenue Actual 0 25.37M 1.54M 62.34M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.