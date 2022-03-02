Recap: Jounce Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jounce Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 84.37%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.32.
Revenue was up $62.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jounce Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.44
|-0.36
|-0.41
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.59
|-0.08
|-0.58
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|6.48M
|8.18M
|11.81M
|39.27M
|Revenue Actual
|0
|25.37M
|1.54M
|62.34M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
