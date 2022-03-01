 Skip to main content

Recap: Bayer Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 5:56pm   Comments
Bayer (OTC:BAYRY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 01:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bayer beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $800.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.

 

