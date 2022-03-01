Grocery Outlet Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding reported in-line EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $24.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 12.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Grocery Outlet Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.24 0.22 0.23 EPS Actual 0.24 0.23 0.23 0.24 Revenue Estimate 782.13M 775.55M 757.63M 787.89M Revenue Actual 768.88M 775.53M 752.47M 806.82M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Grocery Outlet Holding management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.92 and $0.97 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 372.5% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Grocery Outlet Holding, a bullish signal to many investors.

