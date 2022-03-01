Recap: BRP Group Q4 Earnings

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BRP Group beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $89.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BRP Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.09 0.39 0.06 EPS Actual 0.11 0.14 0.44 0.06 Revenue Estimate 127.81M 103.94M 151.64M 63.42M Revenue Actual 135.57M 119.71M 152.83M 69.65M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.