Recap: BRP Group Q4 Earnings
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BRP Group beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $89.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BRP Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.09
|0.39
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.14
|0.44
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|127.81M
|103.94M
|151.64M
|63.42M
|Revenue Actual
|135.57M
|119.71M
|152.83M
|69.65M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings