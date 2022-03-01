 Skip to main content

Recap: Plug Power Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Plug Power missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $478.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Plug Power's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.08 -0.08 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.19 -0.18 -0.12 -0.05
Revenue Estimate 143.93M 114.02M 76.87M 87.32M
Revenue Actual 143.92M 124.56M 71.96M -316.34M

