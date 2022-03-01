Recap: Plug Power Q4 Earnings
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Plug Power missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $478.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Plug Power's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.18
|-0.12
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|143.93M
|114.02M
|76.87M
|87.32M
|Revenue Actual
|143.92M
|124.56M
|71.96M
|-316.34M
