Recap: Cara Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Recap: Cara Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cara Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 21.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.52.

Revenue was up $111.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 5.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cara Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.53 -0.59 0.36
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.61 -0.47 1.59
Revenue Estimate 11.21M 2.36M 2.36M 48.63M
Revenue Actual 20.27M 0 1.94M 112.09M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

