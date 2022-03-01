Recap: Cara Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cara Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 21.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.52.
Revenue was up $111.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 5.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cara Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.40
|-0.53
|-0.59
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.61
|-0.47
|1.59
|Revenue Estimate
|11.21M
|2.36M
|2.36M
|48.63M
|Revenue Actual
|20.27M
|0
|1.94M
|112.09M
