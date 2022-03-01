Inseego: Q4 Earnings Insights
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Inseego missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $13.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inseego's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|65.52M
|57.82M
|60.09M
|83.81M
|Revenue Actual
|66.22M
|65.69M
|57.60M
|86.06M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
