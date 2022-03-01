Inseego: Q4 Earnings Insights

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inseego missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $13.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inseego's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.08 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.08 -0.08 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 65.52M 57.82M 60.09M 83.81M Revenue Actual 66.22M 65.69M 57.60M 86.06M

