Hilton Grand Vacations Slides On Q4 Earnings Miss
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenues of $838 million, missing the consensus of $856.93 million. Revenues were $212 million for the same period in 2020.
- Real estate sales and financing segment revenues totaled $475 million, increasing $359 million from last year.
- Total contract sales in Q4 were $521 million, including $188 million contributed by Diamond.
- Net Owner Growth (NOG) for the Legacy-HGV business for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, was 1.6%.
- The operating expenses rose 60.2% Y/Y to $684 million. EPS of $0.62 missed the consensus of $0.88.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $264 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.5%.
- The company held $695 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Outlook: Hilton Grand Vacations expects FY22 deferral adjusted EBITDA of $915 million - $935 million.
- Price Action: HGV shares traded lower by 5.13% at $49.23 on the last check Tuesday.
