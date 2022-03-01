 Skip to main content

Hilton Grand Vacations Slides On Q4 Earnings Miss
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 3:42pm   Comments
  • Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenues of $838 million, missing the consensus of $856.93 million. Revenues were $212 million for the same period in 2020.
  • Real estate sales and financing segment revenues totaled $475 million, increasing $359 million from last year.
  • Total contract sales in Q4 were $521 million, including $188 million contributed by Diamond.
  • Net Owner Growth (NOG) for the Legacy-HGV business for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, was 1.6%.
  • The operating expenses rose 60.2% Y/Y to $684 million. EPS of $0.62 missed the consensus of $0.88.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $264 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.5%.
  • The company held $695 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: Hilton Grand Vacations expects FY22 deferral adjusted EBITDA of $915 million - $935 million.
  • Price Action: HGV shares traded lower by 5.13% at $49.23 on the last check Tuesday.

