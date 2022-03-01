 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 21.23% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In S: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 411.52 shares of SentinelOne at the time with $1,000. This investment in S would have produced an average annual return of 33.51%. Currently, SentinelOne has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion.

SentinelOne's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in SentinelOne you would have approximately $17,695.47 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (S)

PreMarket Prep Plus: Cybersecurity Stocks In Focus During Ukraine Conflict
Cybersecurity Gaining Momentum On Russia-Ukraine Developments: The Stocks To Watch
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Southern Copper, SentinelOne And More
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning SentinelOne Stock In The Last 5 Years
Where SentinelOne Stands With Analysts
SentinelOne Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com