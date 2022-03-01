Wendy's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Plans Stock Buyback
- Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 0.24% year-on-year, to $473.2 million, beating the consensus of $460.45 million.
- Adjusted revenues decreased 2.3% to $373.4 million.
- Systemwide sales in the U.S. fell 0.7%, and International increased 13.5%. Global same-restaurant sales growth was 7.3%.
- The company-operated restaurant margin contracted by 310 basis points to 14.5%.
- General and administrative expenses declined 8.5% Y/Y to $64.4 million.
- The operating margin was 16.3%, and operating income for the quarter fell 2.1% Y/Y to $76.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 10.3% Y/Y to $102.7 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the consensus of $0.15.
- The company held $366.9 million in cash and equivalents as of January 2, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for twelve months totaled $345.7 million.
- Buyback: The company’s board approved a $100 million new share repurchase program.
- The company recently increased the quarterly cash dividend rate by 4% to $0.125 from $0.12 per share, payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2022.
- Outlook: Wendy’s sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $0.87 - $0.91 versus the consensus of $0.89.
- The company expects FY22 global systemwide sales growth of 6% to 8%.
- Price Action: WEN shares are trading lower by 1.89% at $22.31 on the last check Tuesday.
