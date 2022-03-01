Why GoodRX Shares Are Plummeting Today
GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) is plunging Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates.
GoodRx said revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $213.3 million, which came in below the $217.46 million estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of 9 cents per share, which came in below the estimate of 10 cents per share.
GoodRX also announced a $250 million share repurchase program.
"We see significant opportunities to build on our 2021 growth and success to deliver a very strong 2022, reaching more consumers and providers and bringing more value to each stage of the healthcare journey," GoodRX said.
The company expects first-quarter revenue of about $200 million versus the $227.92 million estimate.
Analyst Assessment:
- Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh downgraded GoodRx from an Outperform rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $41 to $27.
- Cowen & Co. analyst Charles Rhyee downgraded GoodRx from an Outperform rating to a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $49 to $22.
- RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained GoodRx with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $50 to $35.
- Goldman Sachs maintained GoodRx with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $43 to $30.
- SVB Leerink analyst Stephanie Davis maintained GoodRx with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $49 to $33.
GDRX Price Action: GoodRX has traded as high as $48.05 over a 52-week period. It's making new lows Tuesday.
The stock was down 40.8% at $16.21 at time of publication.
Photo: jarmoluk from Pixabay.
Latest Ratings for GDRX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|SVB Leerink
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2022
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for GDRX
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas