Turquoise Hill Resources Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Turquoise Hill Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

Turquoise Hill Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.86, which was followed by a 18.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Turquoise Hill Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.03
EPS Actual 0.17 0.48 1.18 0.79
Price Change % -18.97% 8.23% -18.08% -4.32%

Stock Performance

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources were trading at $20.55 as of February 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

