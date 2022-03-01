 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nutanix's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 9:12am   Comments
Share:
Nutanix's Earnings: A Preview

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nutanix will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Nutanix bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 8.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nutanix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.42 -0.49 -0.48
EPS Actual -0.22 -0.26 -0.41 -0.37
Price Change % 8.04% 9.34% 0.89% -9.23%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix were trading at $26.7 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down nan%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (NTNX)

Where Nutanix Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022
Here's Why KeyBanc Sees 39% Upside In Nutanix
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Nutanix
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings