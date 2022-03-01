 Skip to main content

C3.ai Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 9:10am   Comments
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that C3.ai will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

C3.ai bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 11.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at C3.ai's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.28 -0.26 -0.16
EPS Actual -0.23 -0.22 -0.24 -0.23
Price Change % -11.2% -10.24% -10.36% -18.63%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of C3.ai were trading at $22.42 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 75.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

