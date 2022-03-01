 Skip to main content

Recap: Domino's Pizza Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022
Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Domino's Pizza missed estimated earnings by 0.7%, reporting an EPS of $4.25 versus an estimate of $4.28.

Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 4.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Domino's Pizza's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 3.11 2.86 2.94 3.89
EPS Actual 3.24 3.12 3 3.46
Revenue Estimate 1.04B 969.91M 983.05M 1.39B
Revenue Actual 997.99M 1.03B 983.70M 1.36B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

