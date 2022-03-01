Recap: Domino's Pizza Q4 Earnings
Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
Domino's Pizza missed estimated earnings by 0.7%, reporting an EPS of $4.25 versus an estimate of $4.28.
Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 4.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Domino's Pizza's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.11
|2.86
|2.94
|3.89
|EPS Actual
|3.24
|3.12
|3
|3.46
|Revenue Estimate
|1.04B
|969.91M
|983.05M
|1.39B
|Revenue Actual
|997.99M
|1.03B
|983.70M
|1.36B
