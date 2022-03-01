Recap: Renewable Energy Q4 Earnings
Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Renewable Energy Gr beat estimated earnings by 25.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $333.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 10.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Renewable Energy Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.17
|1.32
|0.19
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|1.64
|0.88
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|892.85M
|717.86M
|535.26M
|542.68M
|Revenue Actual
|1.01B
|816.22M
|539.74M
|547.93M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News