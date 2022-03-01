 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Renewable Energy Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:26am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Renewable Energy Q4 Earnings

 

Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Renewable Energy Gr beat estimated earnings by 25.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $333.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 10.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Renewable Energy Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.17 1.32 0.19 0.69
EPS Actual 0.83 1.64 0.88 0.60
Revenue Estimate 892.85M 717.86M 535.26M 542.68M
Revenue Actual 1.01B 816.22M 539.74M 547.93M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (REGI)

67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops Over 500 Points; Crude Oil Up 4.5%
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Positive; Renewable Energy Group Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com