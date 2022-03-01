Recap: Renewable Energy Q4 Earnings

Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Renewable Energy Gr beat estimated earnings by 25.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $333.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 10.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Renewable Energy Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.17 1.32 0.19 0.69 EPS Actual 0.83 1.64 0.88 0.60 Revenue Estimate 892.85M 717.86M 535.26M 542.68M Revenue Actual 1.01B 816.22M 539.74M 547.93M

