Recap: Shift4 Payments Q4 Earnings

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shift4 Payments missed estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $188.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shift4 Payments's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.09 0.02 EPS Actual 0.26 0.22 -0.13 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 397.84M 291.24M 237.34M 213.48M Revenue Actual 377.80M 351.00M 239.30M 210.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.