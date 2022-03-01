Recap: Shift4 Payments Q4 Earnings
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Shift4 Payments missed estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $188.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shift4 Payments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.09
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.22
|-0.13
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|397.84M
|291.24M
|237.34M
|213.48M
|Revenue Actual
|377.80M
|351.00M
|239.30M
|210.90M
