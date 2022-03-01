Perrigo: Q4 Earnings Insights
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Perrigo beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $185.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Perrigo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.62
|0.57
|1
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.50
|0.50
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|1.05B
|1.02B
|1.02B
|1.32B
|Revenue Actual
|1.04B
|981.10M
|1.01B
|1.29B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
