Chico's FAS: Q4 Earnings Insights

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Chico's FAS beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $110.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 7.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chico's FAS's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.07 -0.17 -0.32 EPS Actual 0.18 0.21 -0.08 -0.68 Revenue Estimate 426.10M 407.35M 320.65M 447.60M Revenue Actual 453.64M 472.06M 387.96M 386.20M

