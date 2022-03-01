 Skip to main content

Chico's FAS: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:16am   Comments
Chico's FAS: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chico's FAS beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $110.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 7.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chico's FAS's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.07 -0.17 -0.32
EPS Actual 0.18 0.21 -0.08 -0.68
Revenue Estimate 426.10M 407.35M 320.65M 447.60M
Revenue Actual 453.64M 472.06M 387.96M 386.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

