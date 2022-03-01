Chico's FAS: Q4 Earnings Insights
Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chico's FAS beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $110.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 7.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chico's FAS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.17
|-0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.21
|-0.08
|-0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|426.10M
|407.35M
|320.65M
|447.60M
|Revenue Actual
|453.64M
|472.06M
|387.96M
|386.20M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News