Recap: Kontoor Brands Q4 Earnings

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kontoor Brands beat estimated earnings by 11.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $20.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kontoor Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.35 0.87 0.96 EPS Actual 1.28 0.70 1.43 1.23 Revenue Estimate 615.38M 475.54M 605.88M 644.97M Revenue Actual 652.30M 490.76M 651.76M 660.87M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Kontoor Brands management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $4.65 and $4.75 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 434.09% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Kontoor Brands, a bullish signal to many investors.

