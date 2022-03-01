Recap: Acushnet Holdings Q4 Earnings
Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Acushnet Holdings missed estimated earnings by 24.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.29.
Revenue was up $72.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 4.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Acushnet Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.76
|0.63
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|1.08
|1.13
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|414.74M
|528.44M
|497.73M
|363.01M
|Revenue Actual
|521.63M
|624.85M
|580.88M
|420.49M
