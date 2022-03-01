 Skip to main content

Recap: Acushnet Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:11am   Comments
Recap: Acushnet Holdings Q4 Earnings

 

Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acushnet Holdings missed estimated earnings by 24.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was up $72.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 4.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acushnet Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.76 0.63 0.13
EPS Actual 0.52 1.08 1.13 0.29
Revenue Estimate 414.74M 528.44M 497.73M 363.01M
Revenue Actual 521.63M 624.85M 580.88M 420.49M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

