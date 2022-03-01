iQIYI: Q4 Earnings Insights
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 03:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iQIYI missed estimated earnings by 9.37%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.32.
Revenue was up $100.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iQIYI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.34
|-0.34
|-0.36
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.34
|-0.27
|-0.25
|-0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|1.19B
|1.14B
|1.18B
|1.16B
|Revenue Actual
|1.20B
|1.20B
|1.20B
|1.10B
