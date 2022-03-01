Everi Clocks 51% Top-Line Growth In Q4 Steered By High Gaming Sales
- Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 51% year-on-year, to $180.4 million, beating the consensus of $167.48 million.
- Revenues from the Gaming segment rose 62.4% Y/Y to $105.4 million, and Financial Technology Solutions grew 37.4% to $75 million.
- Costs and expenses climbed 29.4% Y/Y to $132.5 million.
- The operating margin was 26.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 180% to $47.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 45% Y/Y to $88.8 million. EPS was $0.88.
- The company held $303.7 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Outlook: Everi sees FY22 operating income growth of 8% - 13%, and adjusted EBITDA to increase 6% - 8% to $368 million - $376 million.
- The company also expects broad-based revenue growth across its operations.
- Price Action: EVRI shares closed lower by 2.17% at $23.40 on Monday.
