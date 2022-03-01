 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

22nd Century Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 6:35am   Comments
Share:
22nd Century Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

22nd Century Group missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $660.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (XXII)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Earnings Preview: 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock
22nd Century Group Welcomes Dr. Robert Califf's Confirmation As FDA Commissioner
22nd Century Group And KeyGene Achieve Breakthrough In Hemp/Cannabis GMO Research
78 Biggest Movers From Friday
22nd Century Group To Host Q4 & FY 2021 Earnings Call
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com