ONEOK: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 5:11pm   Comments
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ONEOK missed estimated earnings by 4.49%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was up $2.85 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ONEOK's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.82 0.75 0.76 0.73
EPS Actual 0.88 0.77 0.86 0.69
Revenue Estimate 3.72B 2.98B 2.78B 2.61B
Revenue Actual 4.54B 3.39B 3.19B 2.57B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ONEOK management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.45 and $4.07 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 342.35% in quarter-over-quarter growth for ONEOK, a bullish signal to many investors.

