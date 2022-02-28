Howard Hughes: Q4 Earnings Insights
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Howard Hughes beat estimated earnings by 28.22%, reporting an EPS of $2.09 versus an estimate of $1.63.
Revenue was up $591.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 6.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Howard Hughes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|-0.41
|-0.57
|-0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|-0.06
|-0.56
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|125.75M
|112.60M
|107.75M
|169.25M
|Revenue Actual
|219.19M
|212.46M
|190.58M
|213.70M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings