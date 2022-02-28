Stoneridge: Q4 Earnings Insights

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stoneridge reported in-line EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stoneridge's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.30 0 -0.03 0.02 EPS Actual -0.27 -0.14 0.06 0.14 Revenue Estimate 180.03M 185.91M 176.82M 171.73M Revenue Actual 181.68M 191.33M 193.79M 189.70M

