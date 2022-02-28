Stoneridge: Q4 Earnings Insights
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stoneridge reported in-line EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stoneridge's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.30
|0
|-0.03
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|-0.14
|0.06
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|180.03M
|185.91M
|176.82M
|171.73M
|Revenue Actual
|181.68M
|191.33M
|193.79M
|189.70M
