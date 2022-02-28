Castle Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Castle Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 46.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.47.
Revenue was up $7.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 10.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Castle Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.40
|-0.37
|-0.24
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.47
|-0.34
|-0.17
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|22.97M
|18.93M
|16.66M
|15.74M
|Revenue Actual
|23.48M
|22.76M
|22.81M
|17.30M
