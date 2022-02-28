Castle Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Castle Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 46.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.47.

Revenue was up $7.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 10.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Castle Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.37 -0.24 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.47 -0.34 -0.17 -0.17 Revenue Estimate 22.97M 18.93M 16.66M 15.74M Revenue Actual 23.48M 22.76M 22.81M 17.30M

