Atea Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 4:59pm   Comments
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atea Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 688.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $143.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.77% increase in the share price the next day.

 

