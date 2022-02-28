Recap: AppFolio Q4 Earnings
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AppFolio missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $23.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AppFolio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.10
|0.07
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0
|0.06
|0.01
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|93.51M
|89.19M
|79.38M
|73.55M
|Revenue Actual
|95.81M
|89.04M
|78.92M
|72.43M
