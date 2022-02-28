Recap: AppFolio Q4 Earnings

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AppFolio missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $23.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AppFolio's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.10 0.07 0.07 EPS Actual 0 0.06 0.01 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 93.51M 89.19M 79.38M 73.55M Revenue Actual 95.81M 89.04M 78.92M 72.43M

