SI-BONE: Q4 Earnings Insights
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SI-BONE missed estimated earnings by 10.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.39.
Revenue was up $3.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SI-BONE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.42
|-0.39
|-0.39
|-0.30
|EPS Actual
|-0.48
|-0.42
|-0.37
|-0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|22.64M
|21.96M
|18.81M
|22.08M
|Revenue Actual
|22.29M
|22.19M
|20.44M
|22.14M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings