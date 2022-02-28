SI-BONE: Q4 Earnings Insights

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SI-BONE missed estimated earnings by 10.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was up $3.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SI-BONE's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.39 -0.39 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.48 -0.42 -0.37 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 22.64M 21.96M 18.81M 22.08M Revenue Actual 22.29M 22.19M 20.44M 22.14M

