Recap: ON24 Q4 Earnings

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ON24 beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $1.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ON24's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|48.03M
|51.03M
|48.85M
|52.31M
|Revenue Actual
|49.36M
|52.12M
|50.10M
|53.29M
