Recap: ON24 Q4 Earnings

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ON24 beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $1.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ON24's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 0.01 0.53 EPS Actual -0.03 0.04 0.05 0.57 Revenue Estimate 48.03M 51.03M 48.85M 52.31M Revenue Actual 49.36M 52.12M 50.10M 53.29M

