Recap: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $9.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 10.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.31 -0.53 -0.47 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.27 -0.42 -0.42 Revenue Estimate 127.75M 126.15M 111.63M 123.20M Revenue Actual 131.61M 115.22M 106.55M 121.01M

