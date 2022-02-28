Recap: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was up $9.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 10.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|-0.31
|-0.53
|-0.47
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.27
|-0.42
|-0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|127.75M
|126.15M
|111.63M
|123.20M
|Revenue Actual
|131.61M
|115.22M
|106.55M
|121.01M
