3D Sys: Q4 Earnings Insights

3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

3D Sys beat estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $21.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 14.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 3D Sys's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.02 0.10 EPS Actual 0.08 0.12 0.17 0.09 Revenue Estimate 144.52M 143.28M 136.63M 168.47M Revenue Actual 156.10M 162.56M 146.12M 172.65M

