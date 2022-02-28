3D Sys: Q4 Earnings Insights
3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
3D Sys beat estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $21.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 14.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 3D Sys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.05
|0.02
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.12
|0.17
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|144.52M
|143.28M
|136.63M
|168.47M
|Revenue Actual
|156.10M
|162.56M
|146.12M
|172.65M
