If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 12:02pm   Comments
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.01% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CRM: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 96.22 shares of Salesforce.com at the time with $1,000. This investment in CRM would have produced an average annual return of 21.91%. Currently, Salesforce.com has a market capitalization of $207.48 billion.

Salesforce.com's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $20,259.80 today based on a price of $210.64 for CRM at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

