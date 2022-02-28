 Skip to main content

XPEL Clocks 44% Revenue Growth In Q4
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 11:06am   Comments
  • XPEL Inc (NYSE: XPEL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 44.3% year-on-year, to $70.13 million, beating the consensus of $69.21 million.
  • Product revenue rose 34.9% Y/Y, and Services revenue increased 104.2%.
  • The gross margin for the quarter expanded 240 basis points to 35.2%.
  • The operating margin was 12.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 16.3% to $8.53 million.
  • EBITDA grew 23.7% to $10 million, with a margin of 14.2%, versus 16.6% last year.
  • EPS of $0.22 missed the consensus of $0.30.
  • The company held $9.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: XPEL shares traded higher by 0.15% at $70.54 on the last check Monday.

