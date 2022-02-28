 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Plug Power
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 10:22am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Plug Power

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Plug Power will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Plug Power bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 1.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Plug Power's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.08 -0.08 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.19 -0.18 -0.12 -0.05
Price Change % -1.33% -0.38% -0.59% 11.63%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Plug Power were trading at $22.59 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (PLUG)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Plug Power Whale Trades For February 23
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Exxon Mobil Outperforming Apple? How Energy Sector Volatility Is A 2-Way Street
FuelCell Energy, Plug Power Stocks Show Strength Against Market: Here's How To Play The Trend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings