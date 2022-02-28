 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Bank of Montreal
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 9:15am   Comments
Earnings Outlook For Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bank of Montreal will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56.

Bank of Montreal bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Montreal's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.53 1.67 1.67 1.67
EPS Actual 2.65 2.80 2.49 2.35
Price Change % 2.18% -0.09% 0.86% 3.44%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal were trading at $114.38 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down nan%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

