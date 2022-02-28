 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: Hormel Foods's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 9:14am   Comments
Share:
Preview: Hormel Foods's Earnings

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hormel Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

Hormel Foods bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hormel Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.50 0.40 0.41 0.41
EPS Actual 0.51 0.39 0.42 0.41
Price Change % 2.68% -1.74% 0.12% -0.82%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods were trading at $48.46 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (HRL)

Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials
Appetite For Algae: Can This Powerful Plant Protein Make The Global Food Chain More Sustainable?
Golden Cross Appears Before Hormel Foods Investors
Golden Cross Appears Before Hormel Foods Investors
Hormel Foods's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings