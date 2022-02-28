Tegna: Q4 Earnings Insights

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tegna beat estimated earnings by 3.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was up $162.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tegna's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.5 0.47 1.12 EPS Actual 0.55 0.5 0.52 1.16 Revenue Estimate 747.03M 732.37M 716.67M 927.67M Revenue Actual 756.49M 732.91M 727.05M 937.58M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.