Tegna: Q4 Earnings Insights
Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tegna beat estimated earnings by 3.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was up $162.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tegna's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.5
|0.47
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.5
|0.52
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|747.03M
|732.37M
|716.67M
|927.67M
|Revenue Actual
|756.49M
|732.91M
|727.05M
|937.58M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News